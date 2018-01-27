Cape Town extortion accused are being framed, court told

Police officers have also been accused of being in cahoots with the alleged underworld figures.

CAPE TOWN - The defence for an alleged underworld boss has continued questioning Mark Lifman’s role in an extortion case against his client and four others.

The bail hearings of Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Ashley Fields and two others have on Friday been postponed until Thursday, 1 February.

They were arrested in December and are accused of extorting Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants into security contracts.

The defence for Fields has argued the five accused are being framed by controversial businessman Mark Lifman, alleged gang kingpin Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen and Andre Naude.

Police officers have also been accused of being in cahoots with the alleged underworld figures.

Lifman, Booysen and Naude are believed to be heading an opposing nightclub and restaurant security outfit.

The defence also wants to know why investigating officer Charl Kinnear visited Lifman’s house on two occasions.

Kinnear says that was part of his investigation.

The investigating officer has also refuted claims that he knows Jerome Booysen, despite the defence telling the court his son was previously in a relationship with one of Colin And Jerome Booysen’s nieces.

The defence believes the opposing security company, under Lifman, has something to do with the charges against the accused.