Cape Town extortion accused are being framed, court told
Police officers have also been accused of being in cahoots with the alleged underworld figures.
CAPE TOWN - The defence for an alleged underworld boss has continued questioning Mark Lifman’s role in an extortion case against his client and four others.
The bail hearings of Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Ashley Fields and two others have on Friday been postponed until Thursday, 1 February.
They were arrested in December and are accused of extorting Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants into security contracts.
The defence for Fields has argued the five accused are being framed by controversial businessman Mark Lifman, alleged gang kingpin Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen and Andre Naude.
Police officers have also been accused of being in cahoots with the alleged underworld figures.
Lifman, Booysen and Naude are believed to be heading an opposing nightclub and restaurant security outfit.
The defence also wants to know why investigating officer Charl Kinnear visited Lifman’s house on two occasions.
Kinnear says that was part of his investigation.
The investigating officer has also refuted claims that he knows Jerome Booysen, despite the defence telling the court his son was previously in a relationship with one of Colin And Jerome Booysen’s nieces.
The defence believes the opposing security company, under Lifman, has something to do with the charges against the accused.
More in Local
-
Limpopo warrant officer dies in road accident
-
Lucas Mangope to be laid to rest today
-
‘Some religious organisations failing to comply with tax laws’
-
ANCYL slams Tshwane’s decision to lay off EPWP workers
-
[WATCH] #NewVolkswagenPolo & Polo Vivo launched in Uitenhage
-
Families of Kroonstad train crash victims to receive DNA results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.