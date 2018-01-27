ANCYL slams Tshwane’s decision to lay off EPWP workers
The League was responding to the city’s decision not to extend year-long contracts given to workers.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Tshwane says people who were previously employed under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) can’t simply be laid off without being given other employment opportunities.
Workers took to the streets of Pretoria on Friday marching to Tshwane House to hand over a memorandum.
The Youth League says these protests are not about politics but about people’s lives.
The League's Ratshi Mashamba said: “We’ll put pressure on the administration because those who are at the helm, on their campaign trail, said one of their key objectives was to create jobs and instead we’re seeing job losses.”
