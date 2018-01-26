Zuma, ministers in Ethiopia for AU summit

Top of the agenda is reforms to the African Union (AU) proposed by a commission headed by Rwandan president Paul Kagame.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma is among 40 African heads of state and government expected at the continental summit in Addis Ababa this weekend.

Top of the agenda is reforms to the African Union (AU) proposed by a commission headed by Rwandan president Paul Kagame.

The theme of this summit is, “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”.

The AU Summit is expected to deliberate on a number of issues, including institutional reforms of the AU, continental free trade and the state of peace and security on the continent.

Troubled spots like South Sudan, the DRC, Somali and Mali are bound to dominate the agenda, as well as the growing dispute over the Nile waters between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt.

The January 2018 summit will also elect 10 members of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC). The incumbent 10 members of the AU PSC that were elected in January 2016 have their terms expiring on 30 March 2018.

The president will be accompanied to the AU Summit by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Transport Joe Maswanganyi, Minister of Public Service and Administration Faith Muthambi and the Minister of State Security Bongani Bongo.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)