Zuma, ministers in Ethiopia for AU summit
Top of the agenda is reforms to the African Union (AU) proposed by a commission headed by Rwandan president Paul Kagame.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma is among 40 African heads of state and government expected at the continental summit in Addis Ababa this weekend.
Top of the agenda is reforms to the African Union (AU) proposed by a commission headed by Rwandan president Paul Kagame.
The theme of this summit is, “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”.
The AU Summit is expected to deliberate on a number of issues, including institutional reforms of the AU, continental free trade and the state of peace and security on the continent.
Troubled spots like South Sudan, the DRC, Somali and Mali are bound to dominate the agenda, as well as the growing dispute over the Nile waters between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt.
The January 2018 summit will also elect 10 members of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC). The incumbent 10 members of the AU PSC that were elected in January 2016 have their terms expiring on 30 March 2018.
The president will be accompanied to the AU Summit by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Transport Joe Maswanganyi, Minister of Public Service and Administration Faith Muthambi and the Minister of State Security Bongani Bongo.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Africa
-
Ivory Coast seizes huge haul of elephant tusks and pangolin scales
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: Donald Trump must respect Africa
-
Senegal arrests 24 suspects in Casamance killings
-
Grace Mugabe's thesis made public
-
Gates: Trump ‘America first’ stance could damage US influence in Africa
-
Ageing Gambians race for justice over ex-leader's fake Aids cure
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.