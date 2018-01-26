Popular Topics
Zuma is anxious about exit, Ramaphosa reveals in interview

Calls have been made in the party's national executive committee (NEC) meetings for Zuma to leave office before his term ends.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing media at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: GCIS
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has told the BBC that President Jacob Zuma is feeling “anxious” and wants his exit from government to be handled “carefully”.

The International Monetary Fund has downgraded South Africa's growth forecast for this year from 1.1% to 0.9% due to increased political uncertainty.

Ramaphosa says Zuma has agreed to regular meetings with him to discuss the right time for him to leave.

“My key interest is to move the country forward. It’s not so much as to what happens to an individual.”

On dealing with state capture, Ramaphosa says it is being handled.

“Of course there’s been state capture. Everyone agrees that our state was captured by corrupt elements and people purported to be close with the president, to get into many state institutions.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

