‘We’re done mourning, now we celebrate Bra Hugh’
In a moving tribute, trumpeters including Prince Lengoasa played a farewell song for someone they say is 'The Father of Jazz'.
ALEXANDRA - Hugh Masekela’s family say they are done with mourning and want to now celebrate the renowned jazz musician's life.
The music icon has been remembered at a memorial in Alexandra where he lived most of his childhood and started exploring his musical talent.
Masekela died this week following a brave battle with prostate cancer.
Poet and author Don Mattera recited a piece he wrote for Masekela.
Jazz singer and the composer Khauleza Dorothy Masuka sung the song which was later redone by the music icon, Khauleza.
Minister Naledi Pando and former first lady Zanele Mbeki also attended the event.
WATCH: Memorial service for Hugh Masekela
