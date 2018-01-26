[WATCH] Memorial service for Hugh Masekela
The memorial is part of a list of events aimed at celebrating the life of The Father of Jazz.
JOHANNESBURG - Fans, family and friends of legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela are gathering at the Sankopano community centre in Alexandra to pay their respects at his memorial.
The music icon and activist died this week following a brave battle with prostate cancer.
The memorial is part of a list of events aimed at celebrating the life of The Father of Jazz.
Outside the community centre, a brass band with six trumpets plays while community members dance in celebration of Masekela.
Inside the centre, musicians, fans and the Masekela family have arrived for the formal programme.
Speaker Nothemba Madumo says the gathering is not for shedding tears but to celebrate.
“He wants us to do as he did, to see the world in the diversity that it is and so today, we’re not shedding any tears, we’re celebrating that.”
In the meantime, an audio-visual celebration of the music icon is also taking place at Zoo Lake, Johannesburg.
More in Lifestyle
-
Paul Young's wife passes away after cancer battle
-
Lisa Kudrow: A 'Friends' reunion now would be sad
-
Viola Davis experienced 'electricity' with Kerry Washington
-
‘We’re done mourning, now we celebrate Bra Hugh’
-
Tom Cruise pushes himself to recover from ankle injury
-
Jennifer Lawrence surprises pupils with political talk
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.