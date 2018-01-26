[WATCH] Memorial service for Hugh Masekela

The memorial is part of a list of events aimed at celebrating the life of The Father of Jazz.

JOHANNESBURG - Fans, family and friends of legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela are gathering at the Sankopano community centre in Alexandra to pay their respects at his memorial.

The music icon and activist died this week following a brave battle with prostate cancer.

Outside the community centre, a brass band with six trumpets plays while community members dance in celebration of Masekela.

Inside the centre, musicians, fans and the Masekela family have arrived for the formal programme.

Speaker Nothemba Madumo says the gathering is not for shedding tears but to celebrate.

“He wants us to do as he did, to see the world in the diversity that it is and so today, we’re not shedding any tears, we’re celebrating that.”

In the meantime, an audio-visual celebration of the music icon is also taking place at Zoo Lake, Johannesburg.