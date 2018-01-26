Toyota: Vehicle recall a preventative measure to rectify faults
The Japanese carmaker has issued a notice saying some models could be affected by faulty airbag inflators, manufactured by Takata.
JOHANNESBURG - Toyota South Africa says its recall of over 700,000 cars is the biggest in this country but it sees this as a preventative measure to make sure that any faults are rectified.
The Japanese carmaker has issued a notice saying some models could be affected by faulty airbag inflators, manufactured by Takata.
So far, no injuries or fatalities linked to the problem have been reported locally.
Toyota South Africa CEO Andrew Kirby says the vehicles affected were sold between 2002 and 2015 and include popular models such as Hilux, Corolla, Yaris and Rav4s.
Kirby says the fault with the airbag could be linked to the country’s climate.
“We know that when the vehicle ages there is a potential that the airbag may not deploy correctly so we are planning to upgrade the vehicles to the latest version.”
He says this particular recall was, in fact, started in 2015 and more models were added in the last few years.
“And customers can go to our website, enter their VIN numbers to check if their vehicle is applicable.”
Toyota says although this is a major operation, the company is well equipped to handle the large customer volumes.
LISTEN: Toyota SA CEO: Faulty airbags responsible for vehicle recall
More in Business
-
#RandReport: Rand rally continues, rand hedges weigh on bourse
-
Walmart to launch online grocery delivery in Japan in deal with Rakuten
-
JSE CEO calls for 'vigorous oversight by boards' after Steinhoff scandal
-
Labour Court: Eskom can’t fire Matshela Koko just yet
-
[LISTEN] Toyota SA CEO: Faulty airbags responsible for vehicle recall
-
Matshela Koko rejects ultimatum to resign from Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.