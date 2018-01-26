State capture: Former Govt Communications official ready to testify

The inquiry's terms of reference have been published in the government gazette, setting out the parameters of the probe into state corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The stage is set for the Zondo state capture inquiry.

One significant aspect that the commission will be delving into is President Jacob Zuma and his family's relationship with the Guptas.

It's also been tasked with establishing the veracity of allegations that former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and ex-ANC MP Vytjie Mentor were offered Cabinet posts by the Guptas.

Former head of government communications Themba Maseko says he is more than ready to testify if asked to do so.

He alleges that he was fired after refusing to spend public money on advertising in the then Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper.

“If they were doing business like everyone else was, then I don’t think we’d be worried. However, the extent at which they have abused their relationship with many political figures, but most importantly for me, the head of state, that for me is unacceptable and I feel there’s a need to speak.”

Read the full terms of reference for the state capture inquiry below:

