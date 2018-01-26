Sanef shocked after JMPD constables arrested for journalist’s murder

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

Sanef shocked after JMPD constables arrested for journalist’s murder

Nare was killed in April last year near his home in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum has reacted with shock and outrage after the arrest of three JMPD constables in connection with the murder of journalist Godknows Nare.

Nare was killed in April last year near his home in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

At the time, it was believed that there was a shoot-out with the JMPD.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini says: “We actually proved that they in fact lied and tried to conceal their true roles in the death of Mr Nare.”

The three officers were handcuffed for the crime on Thursday after police watchdog Ipid investigated.

A statement released by Ipid says they will appear at the Roodepoort magistrates court on charges of murder, assault and defeating the ends of justice on 26 January 2018.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA