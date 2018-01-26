Sanef shocked after JMPD constables arrested for journalist’s murder

Nare was killed in April last year near his home in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum has reacted with shock and outrage after the arrest of three JMPD constables in connection with the murder of journalist Godknows Nare.

Nare was killed in April last year near his home in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

At the time, it was believed that there was a shoot-out with the JMPD.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini says: “We actually proved that they in fact lied and tried to conceal their true roles in the death of Mr Nare.”

The three officers were handcuffed for the crime on Thursday after police watchdog Ipid investigated.

A statement released by Ipid says they will appear at the Roodepoort magistrates court on charges of murder, assault and defeating the ends of justice on 26 January 2018.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)