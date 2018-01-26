Reiger Park principal resigns after sex video with pupils emerges

In the videos, the principal can be seen engaging in several sexual acts with different girls in his office.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that the principal of Reiger Park NR 2 High School in Boksburg has handed in his resignation after videos and pictures of him having sex with pupils in his office emerged on social media.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is disgusted and disappointed and that the department will be visiting the school on Monday to further investigate

The principal served his last day as an employee of the department on 15 January.

In the videos, the principal can be seen engaging in several sexual acts with different girls in his office.

Gauteng Education spokesman Steve Mabona says this is unacceptable and has assured that officials will be visiting the school on Monday to provide counselling to the children involved.

“Those that must go for counselling will then have to do that and make sure that the necessary counselling that is provided to all those that are involved.”

Mabona says the department has a zero-tolerance stance on allegations of sexual assault and has never hesitated to act.

He says the department is ready to support all learners and parents and where such cases are reported to the department.

The department says it will also be reporting the principal to the South African Council of Educators to be struck of the roll with immediate effect.

Mabona says even though the principal is no longer an employee of the department, the law will still have to take its course.

“Our teams will be on the ground to make sure that they get the more information so that we take the precaution and make sure that this does not happen in other areas.”

Residents of Reiger Park have used social media to vent their anger and disappointment with some threatening to demonstrate outside the school.

Mabona says the department has a zero-tolerance stance on allegations of sexual assault and has never hesitated to act.

He says the department is ready to support all learners and parents and where such cases are reported to the department.