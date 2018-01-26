Protesters say DA has undone progress made by ANC in Tshwane

PRETORIA - Crowds marching under the slogan “vat alles” gathered in front of Tshwane House on Friday.

Various leaders from different organisations such as the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), The Congress of South African Trade Unions, trade unions the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, the Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union and South African Municipal Workers' Union were giving speeches.

Those marching called on the city’s mayor Solly Msimanga to give them jobs.

Frustrated protesters were mostly made up of Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers whose contracts expired and were not renewed.

Leaders from various organisations called Msimanga a puppet and a sellout.

They accused him of being a servant of white monopoly capital.

ANCYL National Executive Committee member Bavelile Hlongwa says the Democratic Alliance has undone progress made by the ANC.

“And the ANC had created programs to create jobs for you but we lost power in Tshwane, the DA has undone all the work that we did including taking away the Wi-Fi that was assisting young people to apply for jobs.”

A memorandum was handed to the city, demanding workers be given back their jobs.

#VatAllesMarch The crowds have arrived at Tshwane House, the ANC Youth League is leading the speeches that will be given. [KS] pic.twitter.com/1EuI6rvEXn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2018

Meanwhile, Msimanga has accused the ANCYL of cheap politics with the march.

The mayor says the EPWP takes on people for a period of six months to a year to equip them with skills.

He says the ANCYL is lying.

“They are lying saying that there is 10,000 EPWP workers that we have laid down. The truth is there were 3,200 vat alles people. So when someone comes and says we have failed black people, that is politicking of the highest nature but it’s very disingenuous because we have the numbers and you tell me a majority of those are not coming from poverty-stricken areas.”