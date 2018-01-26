Protesters say DA has undone progress made by ANC in Tshwane
Frustrated protesters are mostly made up of Expanded Public Works Programme workers whose contracts expired and were not renewed.
PRETORIA - Crowds marching under the slogan “vat alles” gathered in front of Tshwane House on Friday.
Various leaders from different organisations such as the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), The Congress of South African Trade Unions, trade unions the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, the Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union and South African Municipal Workers' Union were giving speeches.
Those marching called on the city’s mayor Solly Msimanga to give them jobs.
Frustrated protesters were mostly made up of Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers whose contracts expired and were not renewed.
Leaders from various organisations called Msimanga a puppet and a sellout.
They accused him of being a servant of white monopoly capital.
ANCYL National Executive Committee member Bavelile Hlongwa says the Democratic Alliance has undone progress made by the ANC.
“And the ANC had created programs to create jobs for you but we lost power in Tshwane, the DA has undone all the work that we did including taking away the Wi-Fi that was assisting young people to apply for jobs.”
A memorandum was handed to the city, demanding workers be given back their jobs.
#VatAllesMarch The crowds have arrived at Tshwane House, the ANC Youth League is leading the speeches that will be given. [KS] pic.twitter.com/1EuI6rvEXn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2018
Meanwhile, Msimanga has accused the ANCYL of cheap politics with the march.
The mayor says the EPWP takes on people for a period of six months to a year to equip them with skills.
He says the ANCYL is lying.
“They are lying saying that there is 10,000 EPWP workers that we have laid down. The truth is there were 3,200 vat alles people. So when someone comes and says we have failed black people, that is politicking of the highest nature but it’s very disingenuous because we have the numbers and you tell me a majority of those are not coming from poverty-stricken areas.”
#VatAllesMarch in Tshwane moving to Tshwane House. Protesters have largely accused the Mayor Solly Msimanga for being inefficient. [KS] pic.twitter.com/ZwQjKE6kNL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2018
More in Local
-
#RandReport: Rand rally continues, rand hedges weigh on bourse
-
Mokonyane: Water Dept working with civil society to avoid day zero
-
CT Day zero: South Africans invited to help with water storing project
-
‘We’re done mourning, now we celebrate Bra Hugh’
-
City of Tshwane suspends bus services due to protests
-
'Magashule fully supports law taking its course on state capture probe'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.