Protesters say DA has undone progress made by ANC in Tshwane

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

Protesters say DA has undone progress made by ANC in Tshwane

Frustrated protesters are mostly made up of Expanded Public Works Programme workers whose contracts expired and were not renewed.

Protesters blocked roads in Tshwane on 26 January 2018. Marchers are complaining about the cancellation of the Extended Public Works Programme. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
Protesters blocked roads in Tshwane on 26 January 2018. Marchers are complaining about the cancellation of the Extended Public Works Programme. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
9 hours ago

PRETORIA - Crowds marching under the slogan “vat alles” gathered in front of Tshwane House on Friday.

Various leaders from different organisations such as the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), The Congress of South African Trade Unions, trade unions the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, the Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union and South African Municipal Workers' Union were giving speeches.

Those marching called on the city’s mayor Solly Msimanga to give them jobs.

Frustrated protesters were mostly made up of Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers whose contracts expired and were not renewed.

Leaders from various organisations called Msimanga a puppet and a sellout.

They accused him of being a servant of white monopoly capital.

ANCYL National Executive Committee member Bavelile Hlongwa says the Democratic Alliance has undone progress made by the ANC.

“And the ANC had created programs to create jobs for you but we lost power in Tshwane, the DA has undone all the work that we did including taking away the Wi-Fi that was assisting young people to apply for jobs.”

A memorandum was handed to the city, demanding workers be given back their jobs.

Meanwhile, Msimanga has accused the ANCYL of cheap politics with the march.

The mayor says the EPWP takes on people for a period of six months to a year to equip them with skills.

He says the ANCYL is lying.

“They are lying saying that there is 10,000 EPWP workers that we have laid down. The truth is there were 3,200 vat alles people. So when someone comes and says we have failed black people, that is politicking of the highest nature but it’s very disingenuous because we have the numbers and you tell me a majority of those are not coming from poverty-stricken areas.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA