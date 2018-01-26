Protesters accuse Tshwane mayor of being captured by white monopoly capital

The demonstration is mainly by Extended Public Works Programme workers whose contracts have expired. Workers say Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has done nothing to alleviate unemployment in the city.

PRETORIA - The “Vat Alles" march is underway in the Pretoria, with frustrated workers making their way from Burgers Park to Tshwane House.

The demonstration is mainly by Extended Public Works Programme workers whose contracts have expired.

Also leading the march is the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) and members of trade unions the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union.

Crowds of people wearing t-shirts representing different trade unions and organisations have gathered in the Tshwane CBD singing and dancing.

Workers say that Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has done nothing to alleviate unemployment in the city.

A member of the ANCYL and Samwu Thami Mthethwa says the mayor is just a puppet.

“Because if he is a mayor he is the one who should lead. He should tell the government that this is what we want for our own black people. He’s a black person, but now he’s been captured by this white monopoly.”

He says these marchers have families to feed.

“Even though the ANC was not giving these people permanent employment they were contracted... at least they were giving them something.”

Demonstrators say temporary contract employment is unfair in unpredictable times.

#VatAllesMarch in Tshwane moving to Tshwane House. Protesters have largely accused the Mayor Solly Msimanga for bein https://t.co/2XqXB9r7KZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2018

#VatAllesMarch consists of mainly EPWP workers (Extended Public Works Programme) whose contracts have expired. Many of those protesting accuse Mayor Solly Msimanga of not supporting job creation and sustainability. [KS] pic.twitter.com/qYuYYpPmEL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2018