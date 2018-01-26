Protesters accuse Tshwane mayor of being captured by white monopoly capital
The demonstration is mainly by Extended Public Works Programme workers whose contracts have expired. Workers say Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has done nothing to alleviate unemployment in the city.
PRETORIA - The “Vat Alles" march is underway in the Pretoria, with frustrated workers making their way from Burgers Park to Tshwane House.
The demonstration is mainly by Extended Public Works Programme workers whose contracts have expired.
Also leading the march is the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) and members of trade unions the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union.
Crowds of people wearing t-shirts representing different trade unions and organisations have gathered in the Tshwane CBD singing and dancing.
Workers say that Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has done nothing to alleviate unemployment in the city.
A member of the ANCYL and Samwu Thami Mthethwa says the mayor is just a puppet.
“Because if he is a mayor he is the one who should lead. He should tell the government that this is what we want for our own black people. He’s a black person, but now he’s been captured by this white monopoly.”
He says these marchers have families to feed.
“Even though the ANC was not giving these people permanent employment they were contracted... at least they were giving them something.”
Demonstrators say temporary contract employment is unfair in unpredictable times.
#VatAllesMarch in Tshwane moving to Tshwane House. Protesters have largely accused the Mayor Solly Msimanga for bein https://t.co/2XqXB9r7KZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2018
#VatAllesMarch consists of mainly EPWP workers (Extended Public Works Programme) whose contracts have expired. Many of those protesting accuse Mayor Solly Msimanga of not supporting job creation and sustainability. [KS] pic.twitter.com/qYuYYpPmEL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2018
#VatAllesMarch Protesters blocking roads in Tshwane, the hundreds of marchers are moving to Tshwane House and then the Union Buildings. Its understood they’ll handover a memorandum with a list of their demands. [KS] pic.twitter.com/nWBo551EWg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2018
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Toyota SA CEO: Faulty airbags responsible for vehicle recall
-
DA not expecting delays in De Lille disciplinary action
-
Matshela Koko rejects ultimatum to resign from Eskom
-
Businesses cash in on CT water crisis
-
[ALERT] Listeria death toll now at 63 following Southern Cape deaths
-
Kroonstad train accident: Families of victims to receive DNA test results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.