Noluvo Swelindawo's girlfriend satisfied with murder verdict

CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of killing a woman because she was a lesbian will be sentenced next month.

Sigcine Mdani was found guilty of kidnapping and killing Noluvo Swelindawo in Driftsands in Khayelitsha in December 2016.

Mdani and a group of men abducted the 22-year-old from her shack and her body was found near a footbridge close to the N2 highway a day later.

The Western Cape High Court has found that evidence presented by State witnesses was clear and trustworthy, despite the defence arguing there was a lack of evidence linking Mdani to the murder.

Judge Derek Wille has also found the testimony by Swelindawo's girlfriend was crucial in linking Mdani to the crime.

Nqabisa Mkutuli told the court that she hid behind a bed and recognised Mdani when he and a group of men kidnapped her partner.

An emotional Mkutuli says that she's satisfied with the judgement.

"Not a single day of my life will go by with my life without putting her in my prayers. I miss her so much...she was the only person I could talk to, she understood me. I'll miss her."

Mkutuli wants Mdani to receive a harsh sentence.