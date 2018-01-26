Nehawu workers to continue strike at Wits

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

Nehawu workers to continue strike at Wits

The union is demanding a 9% wage hike as well as changes to the salary grading of the lowest paid workers.

FILE: Protesting Nehawu workers. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
FILE: Protesting Nehawu workers. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Nehawu workers at Wits University will continue with their strike on Friday after salary talks once again deadlocked.

The union is demanding a 9% wage hike as well as changes to the salary grading of the lowest paid workers.

Nehawu says that management is offering 6.8%.

The union's members are also on strike at the Durban University of Technology.

Spokesperson Tumishi Madihlaba: "Managment attempted to interdict our strike but our strike is continuing. One of our sister unions will also be embarking on the same action. Classes have not started yet, so this may onnly have an impact on the registration process."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA