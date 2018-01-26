Nehawu workers to continue strike at Wits
The union is demanding a 9% wage hike as well as changes to the salary grading of the lowest paid workers.
JOHANNESBURG - Nehawu workers at Wits University will continue with their strike on Friday after salary talks once again deadlocked.
The union is demanding a 9% wage hike as well as changes to the salary grading of the lowest paid workers.
Nehawu says that management is offering 6.8%.
The union's members are also on strike at the Durban University of Technology.
Spokesperson Tumishi Madihlaba: "Managment attempted to interdict our strike but our strike is continuing. One of our sister unions will also be embarking on the same action. Classes have not started yet, so this may onnly have an impact on the registration process."
More in Local
-
DA not expecting delays in De Lille disciplinary action
-
Matshela Koko rejects ultimatum to resign from Eskom
-
Protesters accuse Tshwane mayor of being captured by white monopoly capital
-
Businesses cash in on CT water crisis
-
[ALERT] Listeria death toll now at 63 following Southern Cape deaths
-
Kroonstad train accident: Families of victims to receive DNA test results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.