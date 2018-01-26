Nehawu workers to continue strike at Wits

The union is demanding a 9% wage hike as well as changes to the salary grading of the lowest paid workers.

JOHANNESBURG - Nehawu workers at Wits University will continue with their strike on Friday after salary talks once again deadlocked.

The union is demanding a 9% wage hike as well as changes to the salary grading of the lowest paid workers.

Nehawu says that management is offering 6.8%.

The union's members are also on strike at the Durban University of Technology.

Spokesperson Tumishi Madihlaba: "Managment attempted to interdict our strike but our strike is continuing. One of our sister unions will also be embarking on the same action. Classes have not started yet, so this may onnly have an impact on the registration process."