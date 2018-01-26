Motshekga: State capture commission of inquiry has teeth to bite

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

Motshekga: State capture commission of inquiry has teeth to bite

Mathole Motshekga believes that the commission of inquiry is the appropriate mechanism to root out corruption but he has appealed on the guilty parties to follow their conscience.

FILE: Mathole Motshekga briefing the media on the outcomes of the commission into Constitutional Amendments. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
FILE: Mathole Motshekga briefing the media on the outcomes of the commission into Constitutional Amendments. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
5 hours ago

PRETORIA - Chairperson of Parliament's Justice Portfolio Committee Mathole Motshekga believes that the state capture commission of inquiry has adequate capacity to hold corrupt people to account.

The Justice Department on Thursday released the commissions’s terms of reference, two weeks after President Jacob Zuma appointed deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to chair the commission.

Zondo has been tasked with investigating whether Zuma and senior government officials have been bribed or influenced to benefit the Guptas and their associates.

Motshekga believes that the commission of inquiry is the appropriate mechanism to root out corruption but he has appealed on the guilty parties to follow their conscience.

"We have teeth to bite and we have the right to refer matters for public prosecution and therefore it would not help anyone to hide. I think we must all come clean."

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been given 180 days from the day the commission starts to submit his report to President Jacob Zuma.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says that it is satisfied that the terms of reference are based on the Public Protector’s remedial action.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA