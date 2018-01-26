Motshekga: State capture commission of inquiry has teeth to bite
Mathole Motshekga believes that the commission of inquiry is the appropriate mechanism to root out corruption but he has appealed on the guilty parties to follow their conscience.
PRETORIA - Chairperson of Parliament's Justice Portfolio Committee Mathole Motshekga believes that the state capture commission of inquiry has adequate capacity to hold corrupt people to account.
The Justice Department on Thursday released the commissions’s terms of reference, two weeks after President Jacob Zuma appointed deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to chair the commission.
Zondo has been tasked with investigating whether Zuma and senior government officials have been bribed or influenced to benefit the Guptas and their associates.
Motshekga believes that the commission of inquiry is the appropriate mechanism to root out corruption but he has appealed on the guilty parties to follow their conscience.
"We have teeth to bite and we have the right to refer matters for public prosecution and therefore it would not help anyone to hide. I think we must all come clean."
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been given 180 days from the day the commission starts to submit his report to President Jacob Zuma.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says that it is satisfied that the terms of reference are based on the Public Protector’s remedial action.
