Mokonyane: Water Dept working with civil society to avoid day zero
Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane other provinces have survived a drought crises and Cape Town can survive that too.
CAPE TOWN - Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says they have released three additional water licenses to the City of Cape Town.
Mokonyane says her department is working closely with civil society groups to avoid day zero.
She says other provinces have survived a drought crises and Cape Town can survive that too.
Day zero has been moved to 12 April 2018.
On that day, the taps will be closed and people will have to queue for 25 litres of water person per day.
“We can only avoid day zero if all of us make a meaningful contribution. If all of us get the right information and if all of us put the politics away.”
She added that no one should blame each other for the water crises but rather save water.
Meanwhile, 150 hosepipes and car wash equipment have been confiscated across Cape Town.
City officials and the South African Police Service conducted operations focusing on water restrictions violations.
Officials visited 78 car-washes in Kuils River, Khayelitsha and Sea Point.
The City's Wayne Dyson said: “Thirty-seven Section 56 notices for illegal use of municipal water for washing of vehicles, four Section 56 notices for using municipal water to mix cement were used and the confiscation of 150 hosepipes, buckets and other car washing implements.”
WATCH: How you can use your 50L of water per day
More in Local
-
#RandReport: Rand rally continues, rand hedges weigh on bourse
-
CT Day zero: South Africans invited to help with water storing project
-
‘We’re done mourning, now we celebrate Bra Hugh’
-
City of Tshwane suspends bus services due to protests
-
'Magashule fully supports law taking its course on state capture probe'
-
Reiger Park principal resigns after sex video with pupils emerges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.