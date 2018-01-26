Mokonyane: Water Dept working with civil society to avoid day zero

CAPE TOWN - Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says they have released three additional water licenses to the City of Cape Town.

Mokonyane says her department is working closely with civil society groups to avoid day zero.

She says other provinces have survived a drought crises and Cape Town can survive that too.

Day zero has been moved to 12 April 2018.

On that day, the taps will be closed and people will have to queue for 25 litres of water person per day.

“We can only avoid day zero if all of us make a meaningful contribution. If all of us get the right information and if all of us put the politics away.”

She added that no one should blame each other for the water crises but rather save water.

Meanwhile, 150 hosepipes and car wash equipment have been confiscated across Cape Town.

City officials and the South African Police Service conducted operations focusing on water restrictions violations.

Officials visited 78 car-washes in Kuils River, Khayelitsha and Sea Point.

The City's Wayne Dyson said: “Thirty-seven Section 56 notices for illegal use of municipal water for washing of vehicles, four Section 56 notices for using municipal water to mix cement were used and the confiscation of 150 hosepipes, buckets and other car washing implements.”

