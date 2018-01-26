Metrorail security plan sees more arrests in CT

Officials are slowly but surely cracking down on criminals who continue to paralyse Metrorail's services.

CAPE TOWN - A beefed-up plan to deal with rail-related crime appears to be reaping rewards.

At least five arrests have been made this week in Cape Town for cable theft.

On Thursday, Metrorail security officers arrested two men who were attempting to steal overhead cables near Bishop Lavis.

The cable is situated on the central train line which has been out of service for more than two weeks due to repeated vandalism.

This followed the arrest of three more people for cable theft in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, a suspected cable thief was also electrocuted while trying to cut overhead cable between Nyanga and Heideveld on the central line.

Metrorail's Riana Scott says: “Railway current is not domestic electricity and it can be life-threatening to tamper with electrical components.”

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)