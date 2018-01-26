Matshela Koko rejects ultimatum to resign from Eskom

Matshela Koko is challenging his removal in the Labour Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that executive Matshela Koko has rejected an ultimatum given to him by the board to resign within 24 hours or be fired.

Koko is now challenging his removal in the Labour Court.

The new CEO Phakamani Hadebe met with Koko on Thursday and presented him with these two options.

But Koko - who recently testified at the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom - has resisted all efforts made by Hadebe and the newly elected board to remove him.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “So clearly Mr Koko has rejected both options. He has now taken the matter to the Labour Court where basically he is challenging his removal from Eskom. And it has to be added that the new board has been given a mandate by the Presidency that both Mr Singh and Mr Koko need to be removed from Eskom.”

Eskom has also confirmed that three other employees have resigned this week, they were all allegedly involved in the Gupta-linked Trillian scandal.