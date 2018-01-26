Mahlangu: My family should not suffer because of my decisions

Qedani Mahlangu says that her 80-year-old aunt was harassed by a nurse at a hospital in Mpumalanga upon realising that the elderly woman is related to her.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says that members of her family are being victimised by the public and has pleaded with South Africans not to ill-treat her loved ones because of her decisions.

Mahlangu says that her 80-year-old aunt was harassed by a nurse at a hospital in Mpumalanga upon realising that the elderly woman is related to Mahlangu.

Her testimony at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings concluded on Thursday night.

She spent three days on the witness stand answering questions about her role in the chaotic Esidimeni project which resulted in the loss of 143 lives across the province.

Families of the victims of the Esidimeni tragedy walked out as Mahlangu made her closing remarks at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings.

Mahlangu continued to speak nonetheless and concluded by telling retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke that she fears for the safety of her loved ones, whom she says are being harassed just because they are related to her.

"My family has taken strain because of my voluntary role that I've taken in government and I've tried my best to do my work."

She has pleaded with families and South Africans at large to forgive her.

"And I do want to say to South Africans once again, and I apologise and I hope that this does not happen again but my family should not suffer on the basis of the things that happened in the conduct of the work I was doing as a politically deployed cadre."

Mahlangu also assured Moseneke that she would avail herself at any time that he would need her again for the arbitration process.

She also said that she is looking forward to the outcome of the hearings.

WATCH: #LifeEsidimeni: Qedani Mahlangu on the stand for 3rd day