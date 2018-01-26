Magwaza: Dlamini ran Sassa like it was her own shop

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

Magwaza: Dlamini ran Sassa like it was her own shop

Former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza is giving his version of the events that led to the social grants crisis.

A screengrab of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini answering questions on her role in the social grant payments debacle.
A screengrab of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini answering questions on her role in the social grant payments debacle.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza has told the Sassa inquiry that Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini ran the social security agency like it was her own business.

Magwaza is giving his version of the events that led to the social grants crisis.

The former head resigned under a cloud last year when he clashed with Dlamini over the department's irregular workstreams.

Magwaza says that the minister disrupted the operations at Sassa.

"...running it like it was her own shop and it disturbed the smooth running of the organisation. I know that I came at the time of crisis, though, I thought I would have gone in on the ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th of June, things might have been different."

WATCH LIVE: Thokozani Magwaza testifies at Sassa inquiry

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA