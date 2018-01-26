Magwaza: Dlamini ran Sassa like it was her own shop
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza has told the Sassa inquiry that Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini ran the social security agency like it was her own business.
Magwaza is giving his version of the events that led to the social grants crisis.
The former head resigned under a cloud last year when he clashed with Dlamini over the department's irregular workstreams.
Magwaza says that the minister disrupted the operations at Sassa.
"...running it like it was her own shop and it disturbed the smooth running of the organisation. I know that I came at the time of crisis, though, I thought I would have gone in on the ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th of June, things might have been different."
WATCH LIVE: Thokozani Magwaza testifies at Sassa inquiry
