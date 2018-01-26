Magashule, Zwane in state capture cross hairs following Hawks raid
The unit has confirmed it's executing search and seizure operations at the Free State Premier's office as well as the Agriculture Department in connection with the investigation of the Estina Dairy Farm project.
PRETORIA - Raids by the Hawks on Free State government departments have put ANC secretary-general Ace Magushule and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane squarely in the state capture cross hairs.
The unit confirmed on Friday that it is executing search and seizure operations at the Free State Premier's office as well as the Agriculture Department in connection with the investigation of the Estina Dairy Farm project.
Magashule is still the premier of that province, while Zwane is the former Agriculture MEC. Both have been linked to a scheme to unlawfully enrich the Guptas.
The Estina Dairy Farm project was supposed to benefit poor and emerging farmers in the Vrede area. Instead the Guptas allegedly scored more than R100 million which was channelled out of the country to Dubai.
The Gupta leaks revealed that the project was conceived by Zwane and supported by Magashule.
The Hawks’ Hangwani Mulaudzi says evidence gathered on Friday morning will be analysed and included in the docket, which will then be sent back to the National Prosecuting Authority.
“We are hoping to finalise this end of the investigation. If there’s a need to take people to court then let’s take them as soon as possible.”
The Asset Forfeiture Unit seized the farm and hundreds of millions of rand linked to the project last week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] CT hosts National Water and Sanitation Master Plan
-
JSE CEO calls for 'vigorous oversight by boards' after Steinhoff scandal
-
Labour Court: Eskom can’t fire Matshela Koko just yet
-
'Alleged CT extortionist won't interfere with witnesses if released on bail'
-
Hawks in final stage of probe involving Magashule, Zwane
-
Flooded streets block entrance to CT school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.