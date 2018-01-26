'Magashule fully supports law taking its course on state capture probe'
The Hawks raided Ace Magashule’s offices in the Free State on Friday where he is the premier of the province.
PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) says its Secretary-General Ace Magashule wants the law to take its course in the state capture investigation and that the party will not shield anyone guilty of corruption.
The Agriculture Department’s offices were also searched.
The premier and former agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane have been implicated in the Estina Dairy Farm scheme, which was allegedly set up to help the Guptas unlawfully pocket more than R100 million.
The ANC’s Khusela Diko says the secretary-general's position on the state capture investigations has been made clear.
“He fully supports the law taking its course in this matter and we trust that he is going to cooperate with the investigation. The African National Congress does not support corruption and we will bot shield anybody who is guilty of corruption.”
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says they expect to make arrests soon.
“We don’t want to mention names now as to who is involved; we know who we are dealing with. As soon as we are done, I’m quite sure in a short space of time the country will be able to know who is involved in corruption and for what and that is something we are looking forward to.”
Mulaudzi says the evidence will be compiled and the docket sent to the National Prosecuting Authority to make a decision on the next move.
