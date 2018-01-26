[ALERT] Listeria death toll now at 63 following Southern Cape deaths
The exact source of a countrywide listeriosis outbreak remains a mystery.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have died from listeriosis in the Southern Cape.
This brings to 63 people who've died from the disease nationally.
There have been six laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease in the Eden district.
The exact source of a countrywide listeriosis outbreak remains a mystery.
Some 727 cases have been recorded across the country.
Western Cape Health Department spokesperson Nadia Ferreira says: “There has been six laboratory-confirmed cases of listeriosis in the Eden district, of which two people have died. These cases are spread across the district and not contained to one small geographical area.”
Listeriosis is a serious, but treatable and preventable disease caused by the bacterium, Listeria monocytogenes, and is widely distributed in nature and can be found in soil, water and vegetation.
Animal products and fresh produce, such as fruits and vegetables, can be contaminated from these sources.
Last week, the City of Johannesburg said samples of listeria was discovered at a food outlet. The samples were sent to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases for confirmatory testing.
The city did not divulge the identity of the food outlet.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Toyota SA CEO: Faulty airbags responsible for vehicle recall
-
DA not expecting delays in De Lille disciplinary action
-
Matshela Koko rejects ultimatum to resign from Eskom
-
Protesters accuse Tshwane mayor of being captured by white monopoly capital
-
Businesses cash in on CT water crisis
-
Kroonstad train accident: Families of victims to receive DNA test results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.