[LISTEN] Toyota SA CEO: Faulty airbags responsible for vehicle recall

After Toyota South Africa issued a recall of 700,00 vehicles, the car maker's CEO has explained exactly what's wrong.

JOHANNESBURG - As part of a global action, Toyota South Africa has issued a recall of over 700,000 vehicles over issues with faulty airbags.

Speaking on Radio 702 and Cape Talk, President and CEO of Toyota South Africa Andrew Kerby says the faulty airbags can cause physical harm to motorists and passengers.

However, no injuries have been reported locally.

