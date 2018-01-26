Popular Topics
Labour Court: Eskom can’t fire Matshela Koko just yet

The Eskom executive was given an ultimatum on Thursday to either resign voluntarily within 24 hours or be dismissed.

Eskom executive Matshela Koko testifying before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom on 24 January 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Eskom executive Matshela Koko testifying before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom on 24 January 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says the Labour Court has given Matshela Koko temporary relief and he cannot be fired until the matter is heard in early February.

Koko was given an ultimatum on Thursday to either resign voluntarily within 24 hours or be dismissed.

The new CEO Phakamani Hadebe met with Koko on Thursday and presented him with these two options.

But Koko - who recently testified at the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom - has resisted all efforts made by the newly appointed CEO and board to remove him.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “The court has subsequently given him an interim relief; what this means is that he will not be fired or removed until the matter is heard at the Labour Court on 6 February.”

In his legal papers, Koko had asked the Labour Court to prevent Eskom from firing him, as well as interfering with his obligations and duties at Eskom.

Eskom has also confirmed that three other employees have resigned this week, they were all allegedly involved in the Gupta-linked Trillian scandal.

