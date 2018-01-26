Kroonstad train accident: Families of victims to receive DNA test results

Over 200 people were injured on the Shosholoza Meyl locomotive.

JOHANNESBURG - The families of the 21 people who died in the Kroonstad train crash will be given details about their loved ones on Saturday when the DNA test results are released.

The train was en route to Johannesburg from Port Elizabeth earlier this month when it collided with a truck that allegedly ignored a traffic sign.

Prasa will also meet with the families to discuss the type of assistance government will be providing to ensure the victims are given dignified burials.

PROBE

The Railway Safety Regulator said preliminary investigations into the Kroonstad train crash revealed all safety requirements were adhered to, including the speed limit.

The regulator raised concerns about recurring accidents and vowed to strictly monitor operations.

An inquiry has been set up to investigate the circumstances around the crash.

