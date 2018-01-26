JSE CEO calls for 'vigorous oversight by boards' after Steinhoff scandal
JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King says in cases where charismatic leaders are involved, there needs to be more vigorous oversight by boards.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) CEO Nicky Newton-King says the Steinhoff accounting scandal shows there's a need for more activist shareholding and vigorous oversight by boards.
Newton-King was speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos which ends on Friday.
Steinhoff is under investigation in South Africa and Germany, following allegations of fraud after admitting last month to accounting irregularities
She was referring to the Steinhoff accounting scandal that made international headlines in December.
The company's admission of wrongdoing prompted an 85% share price slide that wiped more than $10 billion of its value
The retailer is now planning to raise more than R7 billion by selling its shares in financial group Public Servants Association (PSG).
Meanwhile, PSG is planning a class action lawsuit to recover R17 billion from Steinhoff.
