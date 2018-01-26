Hilux, Fortuner, Corolla among models in massive Toyota SA recall

The Japanese carmaker is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in South Africa because of an issue with safety bags.

JOHANNESBURG - More details are beginning to emerge around the massive recall of Toyota vehicles in South Africa.

The Japanese carmaker is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles here on home soil because of an issue with safety bags.

The firm needs to replace front airbag inflators produced by Takata that had been found to have a potential for moisture intrusion, which could cause them to burst.

According to the Xinhua news agency, affected models include Hilux, Rav4 and Fortuners models built between July 2003 to December 2005, and Yaris, RunX and Corolla models built between 2002 to 2007.

Around 100 million vehicles are being recalled globally.

It is not the first time that Toyota has issued a recall for airbags - in 2016, over 5 million cars were recalled over the same problem world wide.

Toyota says that South Africans affected by the recall will be told to bring their cars in to a dealer.