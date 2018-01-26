Hawks in final stage of probe involving Magashule, Zwane

The Free State government pumped an estimated R200 million into the project, most of which was allegedly siphoned off to companies owned by the Guptas.

PRETORIA - The Hawks say the raids of the Free State premier's office and the Agriculture Department forms part of the final stage of their investigation into fraud and corruption at the Estina Dairy Farm project near Vrede.

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule, who is also the Free State premier, and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, a former Agriculture MEC, have been implicated in the scheme.

The Hawks’ Hangwani Mulaudzi says this is just one of several ongoing state capture investigations.

“There are other matters that are still on our radar. We were able to quickly finalise this one. This means we are in the final part to cement the docket to be taken to the NPA soon.”

He adds: “We are hoping to finalise this to end the investigation. If there’s a need to take people to court, then let’s take them as soon as possible.”

The Estina Dairy Farm project was supposed to benefit poor and emerging farmers in the Vrede area, instead, the Guptas allegedly scored more than R100 million which was channelled out of the country to Dubai.

The Gupta leaks revealed that the project was conceived by Zwane and supported by Magashule.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit seized the farm and hundreds of millions of rand linked to the project last week.

RAID WELCOMED

The ANC says while it’s concerned about its Secretary-General Magashule’s alleged links to corruption, it has welcomed the Hawks raids on the Free State government offices.

The ANC’s Khusela Diko says the party is always concerned by any allegations of corruption.

“Not only against leaders of the ANC but generally allegations of corruption in society. We have noted this and that’s why we have said that we must ensure that the Hawks are given space to do their work.”

Corruption Watch’s David Lewis says the dairy farm case has provided a dilemma for both the government and the ANC.

“Zwane is absolutely directly linked and given that everybody knows that nothing in the Free State moves without Magashule’s consent, I have no doubt that he’s implicated in this as well.”

The Hawks say the operation on Friday was to wrap final aspects of the investigation.

