Gigaba: Investors have made expectations of SOEs clear

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that the recent changes to the Eskom board of directors has led to a positive mood in Davos for South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that investors present at the World Economic Forum have made their expectations of state-owned enterprises clear.

He says that the recent changes to the Eskom board of directors has led to a positive mood in Davos for South Africa.

Investors have also raised concerns about the mining charter, with Team SA promising transformation.

Gigaba has also comfirmed that those possible investors have also raised questions about President Jacob Zuma's future and says that they have assured them that it is being dealt with by the African National Congress (ANC) and its president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The minister says that investors say that change in the country's presidency should be a matter of urgency.

"They are raising the issue and some of them do say that it is a matter of urgency but they've not put it as a pre-condition to reinvesting in South Africa."

He adds that investors would like to see the momentum continue in restructuring state-owned enterprises and avoiding more downgrades.

Gigaba says that the South African delegation has however been advised to "do what you need to do."

"They've been saying to us to do what you need to do, all of the reasons why the South African economy has been growing slowly are within your power as government and if your sort those things out, you will put your economy on a good path."