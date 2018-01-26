Popular Topics
Frustration grows as some Unisa students unable to register

Registrations in various Unisa campuses have been disrupted and students have been directed to register online.

Picture: Unisa Facebook page
Picture: Unisa Facebook page
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - With Unisa calling on students to utilise the online platform for registration, some students have expressed their frustration and say the system is not working at all.

The institution has extended its registrations to 30 January due to the striking staff members affiliated to Nehawu, demanding wage increase.

Registrations in various Unisa campuses have been disrupted and students have been directed to register online.

WATCH: Unisa Sunnyside closes doors after registration chaos

It’s alleged that the striking workers have tampered with Unisa’s registration website to prevent students from registering as an effort to get attention from management on their wage demand.

“I don’t know how I’m going to make the 30 January deadline if I can’t register online because someone has blocked the system. That’s the feedback I got from a striking staff member at the Johannesburg office.”

Another student has also shared concerns.

“I am meant to write at the beginning of March. I have no material to study, I don’t even know if I am accepted or not.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

