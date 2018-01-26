Former Sassa CEO to testify at inquiry into social grant payments debacle
Thokozani Magwaza left the agency under a cloud in July last year after his contract was terminated.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza is expected to give his version of the events that lead to the social grants crisis.
The former head of department clashed with Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini over the unlawful workstreams amid the social grants debacle.
Dlamini stuck to her story as she wrapped up her testimony on Thursday.
She claimed that she was not informed in time that Sassa would be unable to pay millions of grants in April 2017.
While giving evidence at the inquiry into her role in the social grants crisis, she blamed Magwaza for the problems.
“It was only after Magwaza was appointed or had come in his new position that work was unable to flow as normal.”
Magwaza previously accused Dlamini of interfering in Sassa’s plans of taking over the payment of grants from Cash Paymaster Services.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
