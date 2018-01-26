Former Sassa CEO Magwaza denies being defiant towards Dlamini
Thokozani Magwaza has been testifying at the inquiry into Bathatbile Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis.
MIDRAND - Former South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza has denied that he was defiant towards Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
Magwaza has been testifying at the inquiry into Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis.
The minister has accused the former CEO of causing problems since joining the agency.
Magwaza has denied that he didn’t want to work with Minister Dlamini.
“Not because I was defiant to the minister. She knows I could never be defiant to her. I’ve been with her since 2013 and I’ve been travelling with her more than anyone in the department.”
Magwaza has accused Dlamini of disrupting the smooth running of Sassa.
“The only problem that I had was when the minister would come and start getting into the things that were taking place inside the organisation and run it as if it’s her own shop.”
The former CEO says he believes he did everything that was expected of him as the agencies head.
More details have emerged about Magwaza’s strained relationship with Minister Dlamini.
The pair has been at loggerheads over unlawful workstreams which were set up by Dlamini in 2016.
Magwaza has painted a bleak picture of his working relationship with Minister Dlamini.
He made reference to a Sassa executive committee meeting where he says all hell broke loose after he raised concerns over a presentation about workstreams.
“You are vilifying and belittling me in front of my staff members and I don’t think that’s the right thing to do. I think we need to go back there and let’s discuss the issue. She didn’t say a word. The protectors stood up and ganged around her as if I was attacking her. Then I turned to mam’ Mokoena who was a PA and said mam’ Mokoena please arrange the meeting.”
WATCH: Thokozani Magwaza testifies at Sassa inquiry
