Esidimeni: SAPS investigating 144 cases
During his testimony at the hearings last year, the Health Ombudsman confirmed 143 deaths but also warned that the number is inconclusive and could be more or even less.
JOHANNESBURG - An SAPS report read out at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings has indicated that police are investigating 144 cases in the chaotic Gauteng government patient transfer project.
During his testimony at the hearings last year, the Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba confirmed 143 deaths but also warned that the number is inconclusive and could be more or even less.
Makgoba said that the number includes those who died at the illegal NGOs, those who died in hospital after falling ill at the NGOs and those who were moved from psychiatric clinics to make space for patients coming from Esidimeni facilities.
Evidence leader, Patrick Ngutshana, says that the police are investigating 45 inquests and 99 inquiries.
"It records that to date, the investigative team can account for 144 deaths, a total of 45 inquest dockets and 99 inquiry files and qualifies for bodies that were already buried when the investigating team was established."
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Toyota SA CEO: Faulty airbags responsible for vehicle recall
-
DA not expecting delays in De Lille disciplinary action
-
Matshela Koko rejects ultimatum to resign from Eskom
-
Protesters accuse Tshwane mayor of being captured by white monopoly capital
-
Businesses cash in on CT water crisis
-
[ALERT] Listeria death toll now at 63 following Southern Cape deaths
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.