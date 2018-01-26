Esidimeni: SAPS investigating 144 cases

During his testimony at the hearings last year, the Health Ombudsman confirmed 143 deaths but also warned that the number is inconclusive and could be more or even less.

JOHANNESBURG - An SAPS report read out at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings has indicated that police are investigating 144 cases in the chaotic Gauteng government patient transfer project.

During his testimony at the hearings last year, the Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba confirmed 143 deaths but also warned that the number is inconclusive and could be more or even less.

Makgoba said that the number includes those who died at the illegal NGOs, those who died in hospital after falling ill at the NGOs and those who were moved from psychiatric clinics to make space for patients coming from Esidimeni facilities.

Evidence leader, Patrick Ngutshana, says that the police are investigating 45 inquests and 99 inquiries.

"It records that to date, the investigative team can account for 144 deaths, a total of 45 inquest dockets and 99 inquiry files and qualifies for bodies that were already buried when the investigating team was established."