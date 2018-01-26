De Lille to respect DA processes to table motion of no confidence in her

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she respects the processes of the party over plans by her caucus to table a motion of no confidence in her.

CAPE TOWN – Mayor Patricia de Lille won't be drawn on plans by her caucus to table a motion of no confidence in her.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) city caucus took the decision on Wednesday night.

De Lille says that she respects the processes of the party and will await a decision from the federal executive on the matter.

It's expected to convene an urgent meeting to discuss whether to allow the caucus to go ahead and officially table a no confidence motion.

First the DA’s metro caucus appealed to the party's highest decision-making body to remove De Lille from office.

Now, the city caucus has voted in favour of the same.

The mayor will face a motion of no confidence next week, tabled by the ANC.

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says: “We believe that it’s the party that must table its own motion rather than supporting the motion of the opposition.”

This week De Lille obtained a court order permitting her to attend caucus meetings, after she was barred in October while under investigation for misconduct.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)