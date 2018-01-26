DA not expecting delays in De Lille disciplinary action
Patricia De Lille has requested the Western Cape High Court to review the so-called Steenhuisen report.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal executive says it does not expect a court challenge mounted by Mayor Patricia de Lille to affect pending disciplinary action against her.
De Lille has requested the Western Cape High Court to review the so-called Steenhuisen report, which implicated her in misconduct and has led to her having to face disciplinary charges.
This week the city's DA caucus voted in favour of a motion of no confidence in her, saying she was acting contrary to caucus decisions.
The DA's investigation, led by Chief Whip John Steenhuisen, was established last year to probe tensions within the party's city caucus, stemming from De Lille's leadership.
Two weeks ago, the federal executive resolved that she face charges for bringing the party into disrepute.
But De Lille wants a legal review of the report.
DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe says: “We do not anticipate that that will cause any delay in the disciplinary proceedings, as those will have to be substantiated before the disciplinary committee on their own merits.”
As part of this week's court agreement, De Lille has also been allowed to return to party caucus meetings when governance issues in the city are discussed.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
