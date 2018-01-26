CT Day zero: South Africans invited to help with water storing project

Countrywide, several stores have been set up for people to bring water to assist Cape Town residents.

CAPE TOWN - As Cape Town faces a water crisis, people around the country have been invited to assist residents in the Mother City.

Day zero, which is the day when the taps run dry, has been moved to 12 April.

The city’s feeder dams are sitting at just 27.2% of capacity. This means there are fewer than 80 days until the water runs out.

Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers has urged Capetonians to take responsibility and save water.

He is the ambassador for a water campaign by storage company, Stor-Age Self Storage, which has partnered with the City of Cape Town.

De Villiers says they are inviting the public to drop off store-bought, five litre bottles of water which will be stored and then distributed.

“They have made all their facilities available to bring in water. They will store it there and bring in water to help with the issue.”

De Villiers says Capetonians can do something about the crisis.

“We’re sitting with this massive issue and we ask what we can do about this. The responsibility is not only the municipality’s but belongs to all of us.”

View a list of Stor-Age stores here.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)