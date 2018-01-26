CT Day zero: South Africans invited to help with water storing project
Countrywide, several stores have been set up for people to bring water to assist Cape Town residents.
CAPE TOWN - As Cape Town faces a water crisis, people around the country have been invited to assist residents in the Mother City.
Day zero, which is the day when the taps run dry, has been moved to 12 April.
The city’s feeder dams are sitting at just 27.2% of capacity. This means there are fewer than 80 days until the water runs out.
Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers has urged Capetonians to take responsibility and save water.
He is the ambassador for a water campaign by storage company, Stor-Age Self Storage, which has partnered with the City of Cape Town.
De Villiers says they are inviting the public to drop off store-bought, five litre bottles of water which will be stored and then distributed.
“They have made all their facilities available to bring in water. They will store it there and bring in water to help with the issue.”
De Villiers says Capetonians can do something about the crisis.
“We’re sitting with this massive issue and we ask what we can do about this. The responsibility is not only the municipality’s but belongs to all of us.”
Countrywide, several stores have been set up for people to bring water to assist Cape Town residents.
View a list of Stor-Age stores here.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
#RandReport: Rand rally continues, rand hedges weigh on bourse
-
Mokonyane: Water Dept working with civil society to avoid day zero
-
‘We’re done mourning, now we celebrate Bra Hugh’
-
City of Tshwane suspends bus services due to protests
-
'Magashule fully supports law taking its course on state capture probe'
-
Reiger Park principal resigns after sex video with pupils emerges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.