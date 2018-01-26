Cosatu to protest Markus Jooste's participation at Sun Met

It wants horses belonging to former Steinhoff boss, Markus Jooste, banned from taking part.

CAPE TOWN - The usually glamorous Sun Met will have added feature this year, a protest, compliments of Cosatu.

The trade union federation plans to picket the horse racing event this Saturday.

It wants horses belonging to former Steinhoff boss, Markus Jooste, banned from taking part.

Cosatu’s Paul Bester says that more than 500 people could picket outside the Sun Met on Saturday.

“Our demand is that no horses of Markus Jooste or part of the Mayfair conglomerate should be running on Saturday. And we will do everything in our might to make sure those horses don’t run on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, the National Horseracing Authority has distanced itself from Jooste.

They will join the Public Servants Association (PSA) and Fedusa in a solidarity march on the same day.

The PSA says it's pension fund lost R17 billion because of the Steinhoff scandal.

