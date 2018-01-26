Popular Topics
City of Tshwane suspends bus services due to protests

The city says the decision was taken based on reports of intimidation, aimed at bus drivers.

Picture: www.tshwane.gov.za
Picture: www.tshwane.gov.za
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has suspended its bus services on Friday afternoon due to protests in the capital.

The city says the decision was taken based on reports of intimidation, aimed at bus drivers.

Protestors have been demanding that they be reinstated by the city after their contracts came to an end.

The city's Lindela Mashigo said: “The operations will resume tomorrow, 27 January. For now, we are advising our commuters to make alternative transport arrangements. The city regrets the inconvenience caused by the withdrawal of bus operations.”

The City of Tshwane has received a memorandum from the protesting workers.

At the same time, MMC Michael Mkhari says he received the document but that the city is already running a new framework for an Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

Protestors from the EPWP have called on Mayor Msimanga to extend their one-year contracts.

But Mkhari says they have simply been dealing with a corrupt system.

“Previously EPWP they were employed at a branch level by ANC councillors. If you are not a card-carrying member of the ANC, you wouldn’t be employed and we said no we need to end that process.”

