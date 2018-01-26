City of Tshwane suspends bus services due to protests
The city says the decision was taken based on reports of intimidation, aimed at bus drivers.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has suspended its bus services on Friday afternoon due to protests in the capital.
The city says the decision was taken based on reports of intimidation, aimed at bus drivers.
Protestors have been demanding that they be reinstated by the city after their contracts came to an end.
The city's Lindela Mashigo said: “The operations will resume tomorrow, 27 January. For now, we are advising our commuters to make alternative transport arrangements. The city regrets the inconvenience caused by the withdrawal of bus operations.”
The City of Tshwane has received a memorandum from the protesting workers.
At the same time, MMC Michael Mkhari says he received the document but that the city is already running a new framework for an Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).
Protestors from the EPWP have called on Mayor Msimanga to extend their one-year contracts.
But Mkhari says they have simply been dealing with a corrupt system.
“Previously EPWP they were employed at a branch level by ANC councillors. If you are not a card-carrying member of the ANC, you wouldn’t be employed and we said no we need to end that process.”
More in Local
-
#RandReport: Rand rally continues, rand hedges weigh on bourse
-
Mokonyane: Water Dept working with civil society to avoid day zero
-
CT Day zero: South Africans invited to help with water storing project
-
‘We’re done mourning, now we celebrate Bra Hugh’
-
'Magashule fully supports law taking its course on state capture probe'
-
Reiger Park principal resigns after sex video with pupils emerges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.