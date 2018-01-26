Case against Bredasdorp teen’s murder accused postponed
They made their first court appearance on Thursday following their arrest earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - The case against two men accused of the murder of a 17-year-old Bredasdorp girl has been postponed to next week.
Carlton Newman, aged 25, and Jandre Hendricks, aged 18, will have a chance to apply for bail during their next court appearance on Thursday.
The two have applied to be represented by a Legal Aid lawyer.
Jodine Pieters was found murdered at a limestone factory in the southern Overberg town on Sunday evening.
Lana O'Neil, a manager at a safe house in the area, says that abuse cases involving women and children are rife in Bredasdorp.
“Since August 2015 when we opened, we've had 283 women, including children, at our safe house for different types of abuse.”
Two other suspects, who had been taken in for questioning, were released because they couldn't be linked to the crime.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
