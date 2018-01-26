Businesses cash in on CT water crisis

Desperate for water, thousands of increasingly panicked Capetonians are rushing to buy bottled water, water saving products and containers.

Day Zero is fast approaching but where there's a looming disaster, at times, there's also usually a boom in business for some.

Go to to virtually any plastics shop or hardware store and you're likely to encounter a virtual scrum for buckets, jerry cans and just about anything that can be used to store water.

At a Mambo's Plastics Warehouse in Greenpoint employees can only assure customers they are constantly re-stocking.

"We're getting stock today but I'm not sure when."

A Builders Warehouse staffer told Eyewitness News that so-called Jojo tanks are sold out as quickly as they arrive.

"We are totally out of stock of Jojo tanks and we're currently waiting on supplies."

Shoprite supermarkets have seen a drastic increase in demand for bottled water.

They say that there's been a 93% increase in sales over December and January compared to last year.



Stores have sold over 3,2 million litres of bottled still and sparkling water over this period.

