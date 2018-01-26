Ben Martins to appear before Parly committee over state capture claims
Martins was subpoenaed by the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises last month.
CAPE TOWN - After refusing to testify before a state capture inquiry in Parliament last year, Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Martins is set to appear next week.
He's flatly denied a claim made before the inquiry that he was at a meeting with key figures implicated in state capture.
Suzanne Daniels, suspended head of Eskom's legal department, told the inquiry last year that she was at a meeting with Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Salim Essa near Melrose Arch last year.
Martins, she said, was there too.
Daniels said that her hosts wanted to know about former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's court proceedings.
Martins quickly moved to shoot down the claims.
At a press conference he denied being at the meeting and said he had admonished Daniels for governance lapses under her watch.
But he refused to appear before the inquiry, saying that his written submission sufficed.
His appearance has now been confirmed by the committee, which will also hear from former Prasa chief executive Lucky Montana.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
