ANCYL expected to take to Tshwane streets for march
The marchers will head to Tshwane House and the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum demanding the reinstatement of workers.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) is expected to stage a march through the streets of Tshwane on Friday morning against what it calls the “city's purging of black workers”.
While the "young lions" have not been granted permission for the demonstration, a group known as "Vat Alles" will be marching.
Its members, who were employed by a Public Works programme, are demanding that they get their jobs back.
The marchers will head to Tshwane House and the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum demanding the reinstatement of workers.
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says: “We have communicated with the Police Minister’s office, provincial police and all clusters around us. We will ensure we protect as much as we can.”
The ANCYL’s Lesego Makhubela meanwhile insists that their march is legal.
“That is rubbish, its’ not true. We applied together with all those groups listed. We will be marching in solidarity and did a joint application.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
