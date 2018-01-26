'Alleged CT extortionist won't interfere with witnesses if released on bail'
Ashley Fields's lawyer Ben Mattheson says police have produced no evidence to prove he, if released on bail, will intimidate the complainants.
CAPE TOWN - The defence for a suspected underworld boss, accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town, has highlighted there is no evidence supporting claims he will interfere with witnesses if released on bail.
Ashley Fields, controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, who is the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome Booysen, and two others are applying for bail after their arrest in December.
They are accused of extorting nightclubs and restaurants and forcibly taking over security contracts from an older faction using violence.
On Friday, the lawyer for Fields is cross-examining the investigating officer.
Ben Mattheson argues police have produced no evidence to prove his client, if released on bail, will intimidate and threaten the complainants.
Mattheson adds since his arrest, Fields has not tried to destroy or conceal any evidence.
But Colonel Charl Kinnear tells the court the witnesses in the extortion case fear for their lives.
He says they believe there's a possibility that the complainants's safety could be compromised.
More in Local
-
#RandReport: Rand rally continues, rand hedges weigh on bourse
-
Mokonyane: Water Dept working with civil society to avoid day zero
-
CT Day zero: South Africans invited to help with water storing project
-
‘We’re done mourning, now we celebrate Bra Hugh’
-
City of Tshwane suspends bus services due to protests
-
'Magashule fully supports law taking its course on state capture probe'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.