7-week-old baby injured in Philippi cash-in-transit heist

CAPE TOWN - A seven-week-old baby has been injured during a cash-in-transit heist in Philippi.

Five armed suspects travelling in two separate vehicles bombed a security truck on Ottery Road on Thursday.

The baby girl was inside a nearby shack at the time.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the robbers managed to escape.

“The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, a security firearm as well as a cellphone. No one has been arrested at this stage.”

