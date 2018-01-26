60 Limpopo pupils to leave hospital after being treated for diarrhoea

At least 138 pupils from the Bosele School for the Blind in the Sekhukhune area were rushed to different health facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - Around 60 Limpopo pupils are expected to be discharged from hospital on Friday where they've been treated for diarrhoea.

At least 138 pupils from the Bosele School for the Blind in the Sekhukhune area were rushed to different health facilities after complaining of stomach cramps.

Health spokesman Thabiso Teffo says: “Upon interaction between the MECs of Health and Education it was resolved that the Education MEC would visit affected areas, to assess the situation and ensure this doesn’t happen again.”