4 children among 6 injured in Lavender Hill taxi accident
The taxi they were travelling in overturned along Military Road earlier on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Six people, including four children, have been injured in an accident in Lavender Hill.
The taxi they were travelling in overturned along Military Road earlier on Friday.
The cause of the incident is being investigated.
ER24 Spokesperson Russel Meiring said: "ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the taxi in the left-hand lane of the road, partially on the pavement. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that four children and two adults had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.
"The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Retreat Day Hospital for further treatment.”
Comments
