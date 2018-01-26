3 JMPD constables expected in court on murder charges

They are charged with the murder of journalist Godknows Nare in an incident which occurred in Florida last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Three Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) constables are expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrates court on Friday.

Their arrest follows an investigation by police watchdog Ipid, which uncovered that contrary to the version of the officers that they were shot at, that they in fact killed the deceased and staged the crime scene to cover their tracks.

Ipid executive director, Robert McBride, commended the investigators, saying that police officers are expected to act within the bounds of the Constitution and the laws of the country.

Spokesperson Moses Dlamini: "We found evidence that they in fact lied and tried to conceal their true role in the death of Mr Nare."