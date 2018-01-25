Zille: Some in CT still using way too much water
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says the Western Cape is not the only province facing drought.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has again urged Capetonians to reduce their water usage.
In a tweet on Wednesday, the premier said: "Come on Cape Town. We can do this. Yesterday our water use was above 600 million litres again after dropping nicely on Monday. Some us are still using way too much water. Let's pull together as if our lives depend on it. Because they do."
Come on Cape Town. We can do this. Yesterday our water use was ABOVE 600 million litres again agter dropping nicely on Monday. Some us are still using WAY TOO MUCH water. Let's pull together as if our lives depend on it. Because they do.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) January 24, 2018
In a tweet on Tuesday, however, Zille thanked Capetonians for cutting their water consumption.
Thanks Cape Town! Water consumption has improved by dropping about 50-million litres per day compared with last week. However, we still have to drop about 100-million litres per day to prevent Day Zero. Please use less than 50 litres per person per day!— Helen Zille (@helenzille) January 23, 2018
Speaking to Eyewitness News, Zille says the Western Cape is not the only province facing drought.
“The drought has affected three major provinces. That is the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Western Cape. The Western Cape has been much more in the news, but there are other places that are equally bad. We believe we need all the resources nationally to come together to assist us.”
She says her office is still waiting for a response from the Presidency as to whether it will declare Cape Town's water crisis a national disaster.
DAY ZERO
The city announced that Day Zero, which is the day the taps will run dry, has been moved forward to 12 April 2018.
It has various programmes in place to delay Day Zero and has rolled-out pressure management operations across the city, installing thousands of water management devices on the properties of high consumption users.
It also has desalination, aquifer and water recycling projects aimed at providing additional water.
However, from 1 February, Capetonians will be restricted to 50 litres per person per day for 150 days at least.
When day zero kicks in, residents will have to collect water from about 200 sites across Cape Town where they'll receive 25 litres of water per person.
On Wednesday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said he would take decisive action to deal with the City of Cape Town's water crisis.
Maimane on Wednesday assured a crowd of supporters in Athlone that a new drought crisis team will be able to avert day zero, with the help of community members keeping daily consumption at a minimum.
"We are taking decisive action in responding to this. I've taken what is an unusual, a step which we've never done, which is to take political control of our respective government's responses to this situation."
WATCH: Maimane launches #DefeatDayZero plan
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
