Woman nabbed with abalone worth an estimated R2.8m in Kraaifontein

The suspect was arrested in Northpine on Wednesday after officers received a tip-off about perlemoen that was being kept at a house.

CAPE TOWN - A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in Kraaifontein for the possession of abalone worth an estimated R2.8 million.

Police recovered more than 6,200 units of abalone from the property.